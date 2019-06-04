Sturridge, Moreno to leave Liverpool this offseason

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says striker Daniel Sturridge and left back Alberto Moreno will leave the newly crowned European champions this offseason when their contracts expire.

It will mark the end of a 6½-year stint at Anfield for Sturridge, who scored 67 goals in 160 appearances. He played a key role in the 2013-14 season, when Liverpool nearly won the Premier League, but has found first-team opportunities harder to come by since Juergen Klopp took over as manager in October 2015.

Klopp said Sturridge “has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great” and called him “one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life.”

Moreno has been at Liverpool since joining from Sevilla in August 2014, playing 141 games. He has fallen behind Andrew Robertson in the pecking order during the last two seasons.

