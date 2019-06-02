Sun-Aces, Box

Listen Live Sports

June 2, 2019 8:15 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (80)

A.Thomas 6-10 2-2 14, J.Jones 5-14 6-6 16, J.Thomas 2-12 0-0 6, Stricklen 4-9 3-3 15, Williams 7-14 4-4 19, Anigwe 0-1 0-0 0, B.Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Banham 1-4 2-2 5, Clarendon 1-4 1-2 3, Holmes 0-2 2-4 2, Tuck 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-77 20-23 80.

LAS VEGAS (74)

J.Young 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 5-14 2-2 13, Plum 0-3 0-0 0, Swords 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 9-11 1-3 19, Cambage 4-9 6-8 14, Colson 0-2 2-2 2, Hamby 4-7 2-2 10, Park 1-2 0-0 2, Rodgers 2-5 0-0 6, T.Young 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 28-64 15-20 74.

Connecticut 18 22 21 19—80
Las Vegas 24 19 18 13—74

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-26 (Stricklen 4-9, J.Thomas 2-4, Williams 1-3, Banham 1-3, Tuck 0-1, J.Jones 0-6), Las Vegas 3-9 (Rodgers 2-4, McBride 1-1, Cambage 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Plum 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 39 (J.Jones 13), Las Vegas 39 (Wilson 9). Assists_Connecticut 17 (Williams, J.Thomas 5), Las Vegas 23 (Colson 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Las Vegas 20. Technicals_Las Vegas coach Aces (Defensive three second). A_2,747 (12,000).

