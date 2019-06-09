Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sun-Dream, Box

June 9, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CONNECTICUT (65)

A.Thomas 4-8 4-6 12, C.Williams 6-14 0-0 13, J.Jones 4-14 7-10 17, J.Thomas 3-15 3-4 9, Stricklen 3-8 0-0 9, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 0-2 1-2 1, Banham 0-3 0-0 0, Carleton 0-3 0-0 0, Clarendon 1-3 2-4 4, Holmes 0-4 0-0 0, Tuck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-74 17-26 65.

ATLANTA (59)

Breland 1-5 4-4 6, Coffey 0-2 1-2 1, E.Williams 2-4 3-4 7, Hayes 6-19 2-2 14, Montgomery 3-7 0-0 8, Bentley 3-8 1-1 7, Billings 1-4 0-0 2, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0, Sykes 6-18 1-2 14. Totals 22-68 12-15 59.

Connecticut 26 18 12 9—65
Atlanta 13 19 16 11—59

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-25 (Stricklen 3-7, J.Jones 2-5, C.Williams 1-2, Carleton 0-2, Holmes 0-2, Banham 0-3, J.Thomas 0-4), Atlanta 3-18 (Montgomery 2-5, Sykes 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Breland 0-1, Bentley 0-3, Hayes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 45 (J.Jones 13), Atlanta 46 (Billings 10). Assists_Connecticut 15 (J.Thomas 6), Atlanta 13 (Hayes, Montgomery 3). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Atlanta 21. Technicals_Connecticut coach Curt Miller. A_3,082 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.