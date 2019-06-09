Sun-Dream, Box

CONNECTICUT (65)

A.Thomas 4-8 4-6 12, C.Williams 6-14 0-0 13, J.Jones 4-14 7-10 17, J.Thomas 3-15 3-4 9, Stricklen 3-8 0-0 9, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 0-2 1-2 1, Banham 0-3 0-0 0, Carleton 0-3 0-0 0, Clarendon 1-3 2-4 4, Holmes 0-4 0-0 0, Tuck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-74 17-26 65.

ATLANTA (59)

Breland 1-5 4-4 6, Coffey 0-2 1-2 1, E.Williams 2-4 3-4 7, Hayes 6-19 2-2 14, Montgomery 3-7 0-0 8, Bentley 3-8 1-1 7, Billings 1-4 0-0 2, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0, Sykes 6-18 1-2 14. Totals 22-68 12-15 59.

Connecticut 26 18 12 9—65 Atlanta 13 19 16 11—59

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-25 (Stricklen 3-7, J.Jones 2-5, C.Williams 1-2, Carleton 0-2, Holmes 0-2, Banham 0-3, J.Thomas 0-4), Atlanta 3-18 (Montgomery 2-5, Sykes 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Breland 0-1, Bentley 0-3, Hayes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 45 (J.Jones 13), Atlanta 46 (Billings 10). Assists_Connecticut 15 (J.Thomas 6), Atlanta 13 (Hayes, Montgomery 3). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Atlanta 21. Technicals_Connecticut coach Curt Miller. A_3,082 (18,118).

