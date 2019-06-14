Sun-Lynx, Box

CONNECTICUT (85)

A.Thomas 7-10 2-5 16, J.Jones 5-9 5-5 16, J.Thomas 4-10 0-0 9, Stricklen 6-9 0-0 16, Williams 3-9 2-2 8, Anigwe 0-1 1-2 1, B.Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Banham 4-8 1-2 10, Clarendon 2-3 1-1 5, Holmes 1-4 0-0 2, Tuck 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-66 12-19 85.

MINNESOTA (81)

Collier 3-9 2-2 10, Dantas 1-7 0-0 3, Fowles 8-10 1-3 17, Robinson 5-14 3-4 14, Sims 7-12 8-8 25, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Christmas-Kelly 0-4 1-2 1, Coates 3-5 0-1 6. Totals 29-67 15-20 81.

Connecticut 24 20 24 17—85 Minnesota 22 21 24 14—81

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-18 (Stricklen 4-5, J.Thomas 1-2, Banham 1-4, J.Jones 1-5, Tuck 0-1, Williams 0-1), Minnesota 8-26 (Sims 3-5, Collier 2-6, Dantas 1-2, Brown 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Christmas-Kelly 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (J.Jones 12), Minnesota 26 (Fowles 9). Assists_Connecticut 21 (Williams 6), Minnesota 21 (Dantas 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 18, Minnesota 20. Technicals_Connecticut coach Curt Miller (Double), Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve (Double). A_8,803 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.