Sun-Mystics, Box

June 29, 2019 4:02 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (59)

A.Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, J.Jones 6-12 1-3 15, J.Thomas 2-9 2-2 6, Stricklen 2-9 2-2 7, Williams 2-10 1-2 5, Anigwe 1-7 0-0 2, B.Jones 2-4 4-4 8, Banham 3-7 0-0 8, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 22-73 10-13 59.

WASHINGTON (102)

Atkins 6-13 1-1 15, Cloud 3-5 0-0 9, Delle Donne 8-16 1-1 19, Sanders 0-2 4-4 4, Toliver 5-7 3-3 14, Hawkins 3-4 5-5 12, Hines-Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Peddy 0-2 2-2 2, Powers 5-8 1-1 13, Walker-Kimbrough 3-4 4-4 11. Totals 34-64 21-21 102.

Connecticut 15 15 15 14— 59
Washington 31 25 22 24—102

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-20 (Banham 2-4, J.Jones 2-5, Stricklen 1-7, Holmes 0-2, J.Thomas 0-2), Washington 13-30 (Cloud 3-5, Powers 2-4, Atkins 2-5, Delle Donne 2-9, Hawkins 1-1, Hines-Allen 1-1, Toliver 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2, Peddy 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 7), Washington 40 (Delle Donne 10). Assists_Connecticut 11 (J.Thomas 5), Washington 23 (Cloud 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 18, Washington 13. Technicals_Connecticut coach Sun (Defensive three second), Banham. A_4,200 (4,200).

