Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sun push franchise-record, regular-season home streak to 13

June 21, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Shekinna Stricklen made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-76 on Friday night to extend their franchise-record, regular-season home winning streak to 13 games.

Jonquel Jones added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas had 13 points with nine assists for Connecticut (9-1). The Sun have won seven straight overall.

Jessica Breland had 17 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (2-6). The Dream have lost six of seven.

FEVER 76, SKY 69

Advertisement

CHICAGO (AP) — Erica Wheeler had 28 points and eight assists, rookie Teaira McCowan added 10 points and 13 rebounds and Indiana beat Chicago.

Indiana (5-5) is one victory shy of matching its victory total from last season.

Diamond DeShields scored 19 points for Chicago (5-3).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.