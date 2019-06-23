Sun-Sky, Box

CONNECTICUT (75)

A.Thomas 6-9 1-1 13, C.Williams 3-9 1-2 7, J.Jones 4-9 2-4 11, J.Thomas 4-11 2-2 12, Stricklen 0-5 0-0 0, Anigwe 2-4 3-4 7, B.Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Banham 4-8 0-0 10, Carleton 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 3-8 0-0 6, Tuck 2-6 3-6 7. Totals 29-72 12-21 75.

CHICAGO (93)

DeShields 5-14 0-0 12, Dolson 5-7 0-0 12, Lavender 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 6-12 0-0 14, Vandersloot 5-8 3-4 13, Copper 2-5 0-0 6, G.Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Macaulay 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 8-10 6-6 22. Totals 38-72 9-10 93.

Connecticut 27 8 18 22—75 Chicago 27 29 16 21—93

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-17 (Banham 2-4, J.Thomas 2-4, J.Jones 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Stricklen 0-3), Chicago 8-22 (Copper 2-3, DeShields 2-4, Dolson 2-4, Quigley 2-7, G.Williams 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 10), Chicago 40 (Lavender 13). Assists_Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 7), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Chicago 21. A_5,607 (10,387).

