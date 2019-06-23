Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sun-Sky, Box

June 23, 2019 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CONNECTICUT (75)

A.Thomas 6-9 1-1 13, C.Williams 3-9 1-2 7, J.Jones 4-9 2-4 11, J.Thomas 4-11 2-2 12, Stricklen 0-5 0-0 0, Anigwe 2-4 3-4 7, B.Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Banham 4-8 0-0 10, Carleton 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 3-8 0-0 6, Tuck 2-6 3-6 7. Totals 29-72 12-21 75.

CHICAGO (93)

DeShields 5-14 0-0 12, Dolson 5-7 0-0 12, Lavender 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 6-12 0-0 14, Vandersloot 5-8 3-4 13, Copper 2-5 0-0 6, G.Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Macaulay 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 8-10 6-6 22. Totals 38-72 9-10 93.

Connecticut 27 8 18 22—75
Chicago 27 29 16 21—93

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-17 (Banham 2-4, J.Thomas 2-4, J.Jones 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Stricklen 0-3), Chicago 8-22 (Copper 2-3, DeShields 2-4, Dolson 2-4, Quigley 2-7, G.Williams 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 10), Chicago 40 (Lavender 13). Assists_Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 7), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Chicago 21. A_5,607 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.