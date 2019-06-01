Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sun-Sparks, Box

June 1, 2019 12:46 am
 
CONNECTICUT (70)

A.Thomas 1-4 2-5 4, C.Williams 5-13 3-4 14, J.Jones 6-15 2-3 16, J.Thomas 5-13 3-3 14, Stricklen 1-7 0-1 2, B.Jones 2-6 1-2 5, Banham 1-6 0-0 3, Clarendon 2-8 4-4 9, Holmes 1-3 1-1 3, Tuck 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 24-78 16-25 70.

LOS ANGELES (77)

A.Jones 1-7 0-0 2, C.Ogwumike 7-11 6-6 20, Gray 5-15 6-7 16, N.Ogwumike 8-19 1-2 19, Wiese 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Mabrey 1-2 0-0 3, R.Williams 2-8 2-2 7, Ruffin-Pratt 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-72 15-17 77.

Connecticut 19 12 14 25—70
Los Angeles 21 17 16 23—77

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-23 (J.Jones 2-4, Clarendon 1-1, C.Williams 1-2, Banham 1-4, J.Thomas 1-5, Tuck 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Stricklen 0-5), Los Angeles 6-20 (N.Ogwumike 2-5, Mabrey 1-1, Ruffin-Pratt 1-2, R.Williams 1-4, Wiese 1-4, Gray 0-1, A.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 51 (J.Jones 22), Los Angeles 39 (N.Ogwumike 15). Assists_Connecticut 13 (Clarendon 3), Los Angeles 15 (A.Jones, Gray 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Los Angeles 22. A_12,334 (18,997).

