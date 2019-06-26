Listen Live Sports

Sun-Wings, Box

June 26, 2019 10:09 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (73)

A.Thomas 12-16 4-8 28, J.Jones 6-12 0-2 13, J.Thomas 6-15 4-4 19, Stricklen 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Anigwe 1-2 0-0 2, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Banham 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 0-2 2-2 2, Tuck 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 10-16 73.

DALLAS (74)

Gray 2-7 5-5 9, Harrison 4-9 5-6 13, Ogunbowale 10-17 0-0 23, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Thornton 3-11 0-0 7, Davis 3-7 1-1 9, Gustafson 3-3 0-0 6, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 1-6 0-0 2, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-65 11-12 74.

Connecticut 16 18 17 22—73
Dallas 18 19 24 13—74

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-17 (J.Thomas 3-6, Williams 1-2, J.Jones 1-5, Banham 0-1, Stricklen 0-1, Holmes 0-2), Dallas 7-16 (Ogunbowale 3-4, Davis 2-4, Plaisance 1-1, Thornton 1-3, Stevens 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 24 (Williams 7), Dallas 33 (Gray 7). Assists_Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 11), Dallas 18 (Plaisance 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Dallas 15. A_4,017 (7,000).

