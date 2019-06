Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press

NCAA Division I Morgantown Regional

Texas A&M 11, West Virginia 10, WVU eliminated

Chapel Hill Regional

Tennessee 6, Liberty 5, 10 innings, Liberty eliminated

Greenville Regional

East Carolina 9, N.C. State 2, NCSU eliminated

Louisville Regional

Louisville 9, Indiana 7, IU eliminated

Advertisement

Athens Regional

Georgia 13, FAU 0, FAU eliminated

Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8, CCU eliminated

Nashville Regional

Indiana St. 10, Ohio St. 5, OSU eliminated

Starkville Regional

Miami 18, Cent. Michigan 3, CMU eliminated

Oxford Regional

Jacksonville St. 9, Clemson 2, Clemson eliminated

Fayetteville Regional

TCU 9, CCSU 5

Baton Rouge Regional

Southern Miss. 13, Arizona St. 12, ASU eliminated

Oklahoma City Regional

UConn 16, Nebraska 1, Nebraska eliminated

Lubbock Regional

Dallas Baptist 9, Florida 8, UF eliminated

Corvallis Regional

Creighton 6, Cincinnati 1, Cincinnati eliminated

Stanford Regional

Stanford 12, Sacramento St. 3, Sac St. eliminated

Los Angeles Regional

UCLA 11, Baylor 6, Baylor eliminated

NCAA Division II

UC San Diego 5, Catawba 0

NCAA Division III

Chapman 8, Washington & Jefferson 4, W&J eliminated

Johns Hopkins 6, Babson 5, 10 inningsm, Babson eliminated

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.