Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Austin Wynns and INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Kevin Lenik to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Dan Otero on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled LHP Josh Smith from Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP José Suarez from Salt Lake. Requested unconditional release waivers on RHP Matt Ramsey. Sent OF Michael Hermosillo to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester (IL). Reinstated C Mitch Garver from the 10-day IL. Sent OF Nelson Cruz to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Jay Bruce and cash to Philadelphia for INF Jake Scheiner. Recalled OF Braden Bishop from Tacoma (PCL). Assigned Scheiner to Modesto (Cal). Signed OF Jaycob Brugman and SS Kelby Tomlinson to minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Nate Lowe to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from Durham. Sent C Michael Perez to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHP Jeanmar Gomez. Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Zac Rosscup outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed OF Blake Swihart on the 10-day IL. Assigned C John Ryan Murphy outright to Reno (PCL). Recalled 1B Kevin Cron from Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Tony Barnette to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Eric Stout to a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Garrett Hanpson from Albuquerque.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned C Jacob Nottingham to San Antonio (PCL). Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez and RHP Jhoulys Chacín on the 10-day IL; Chacin retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHPs Jacob Barnes and Taylor Williams from San Antonio. Reinstated C Manny Pina from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled C Aramis Garcia from Sacramento.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed INF Steve Nyisztor.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Ray Jones.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Daniel Nava, RHP Jon Perrin and INF Dylan Tice.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Cody Dickson.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS —Signed LHP Max Schuh and INF Drew Stankiewicz.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released RHP James Dykstra.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released QB Danny O’Brien.

