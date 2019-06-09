Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract OF Yordan Alvarez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo Germán on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Nathan Jones, OF Zach Ashford, INF Luke Ritter, LHP Connor Wollersheim, INF Joe Genord, OF Scott Ota, RHP Mitch Ragan, INF Nic Gaddis, RHP Dan Goggin, C Matt O’Neill, INF Branden Fryman, LHP Mitchell Senger, C Jake Ortega, OF L.T. Struble, RHP Justin Lasko, LHP Andrew Edwards, OF Ryan Shinn and INF Nick Conti to minor-league contracts.

Advertisement

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Bret Helton.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Alex Crosby.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Tyler Matzek. Removed OF Lu Yuheng from the active roster. Activated C Li Ning.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.