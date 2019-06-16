Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed RHP Jordan Stephens off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Akron (EL). Transferred OF Bradley Zimmer to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Jake Barrett to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded 1B Edwin Encarnación and cash to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Juan Then. Selected the contract of C/INF Austin Nola from Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Jacob Waguespack to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Dan Winkler to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed SS José Iglesias on paternity leave. Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned 2B Brendan Rodgers to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Hector Santiago for assignment. Reinstated 2B Robinson Canó from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Flexen from Syracuse (IL). Signed OFs Kennie Taylor, Tanner Murphy and Cole Kleszcz to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Edgar García and LHP Ranger Suárez to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Lehigh Valley. Reinstated RHP Pat Neshek from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dario Agrazal to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis. Signed 2B Darnell Sweeney to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Robbie Erlin to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Brad Wieck from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Kyle Barraclough on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL).

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Dominic DeMasi, LHP Alberto Baldonado and 1B Steve Passatempo.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Ricardo Gomez.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.