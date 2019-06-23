Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Robinson Leyer to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Recalled 1B Bobby Bradley from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Carlos Torres for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jose Cisnero from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Ben Lively to Arizona for cash. Signed C Wyatt Mascarella to a minor league contract.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Ben Heller to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Blake Treinen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Selected the contract of RHP Brian Schlitter from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Gerson Bautista to Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHPs Matt Carasiti and Mike Wright from Tacoma. Sent RHP Sam Tuivailala to Everett (NWL) for a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Chasen Bradford to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Placed 3B Daniel Robertson and RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL, Robertson retroactive to Friday, and C Anthony Bemboon on the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek and RHP Hunter Wood from Durham. Selected the contrat of 3B Michael Brosseau from Durham. Sent LHP Anthony Banda to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioneed RHP Jordan Romano to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 1B Kevin Cron and RHP Ben Lively to Reno (PCL). Recalled 2B Domingo Leyba from Reno. Signed 1B Tristin English, C Lyle Lin, OF Dominic Canzone, LHP Avery Short and 2B Cam Coursey to minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Mike Foltynewicz to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett. Sent LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Garrett Saunders to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Assigned LHP Tim Collins outright to Iowa. Reinstated RHP Tony Barnette from the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Jacques Pucheu, RHP Jake Gilbert and SS Yan Contreras to minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Garrett Hampson from Albuquerque. Signed LHP Matt Whitehouse to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed 1B David Freese on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled C Will Smith from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OFs Peter O’Brien and Rosell Herrera outright to New Orleans (PCL). Sent 1B Neil Walker to Jupiter (FSL) to a rehab assignment. Signed C Adrian Nieto to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Luis Avilan to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Danny Hrbek to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Edubray Ramos to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Jordan Lyles to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Paddack from Lake Elsinore (Cal).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released RHP Trevor Rosenthal. Optioned RHP Joe Ross to Fresno (PCL). Recalled RHPs Austin Voth from Harrisburg (EL) and Kyle McGowin from Fresno.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Ryan Williams.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Chris Colabello.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP John McKinney.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Joel Bender.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Ryan Kelly.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Signed RHP Christopher De Leon.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Charmin Smith, to become head coach at the University of California.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.