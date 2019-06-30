Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

June 30, 2019 10:28 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMOE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Tanner Scott to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Yu Chang to Columbus (IL). Reinstated 3B Jose Ramirez from paternity leave.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Gregory Soto from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent SS Adalberto Mondesi to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Salt Lake (PCL). Assigned SS Wilfredo Tovar outright to Salt Lake. Recalled 1B Jared Walsh from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned LHP Gabriel Moya outright to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Ben Heller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment. Returned INF Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Sam Tuivailala to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Brendan McKay from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kyle Dowdy to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent SS Trevor Story to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Jon Berti to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Designated OF Carlos Gómez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day IL.

PIITSBURGH PIRATES — Signed 3B Gift Ngoepe to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed SS Shane Benes to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Steven Duggar to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded INF Chase Dawson to Schaumburg (Frontier) for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Alex Glenn.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Signed LHP Ari Kaufman.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed 1B Blair Beck and SS Javier Betancourt.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released INF Rayden Sierra. Signed INF Chase Dawson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded F Alex Galchenyuk and D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Pittsburgh for F Phil Kessel, D Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

DALLAS STARS — Bought out the final year of RW Valeri Nichushkin’s contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived D Andrej Sekera.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded G James Reimer to Carolina for G Scott Darling and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded F Andrew Shaw and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Chicago for 2020 second- and seventh-round draft picks and a 2021 third-round pick.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D David Schlemko.

