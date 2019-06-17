Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s US win most-watched Women’s World Cup group match

June 17, 2019 7:12 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Americans’ 3-0 win over Chile set a record for the most-watched group-stage Women’s World Cup match on U.S. English-language television.

Fox drew 5,324,000 viewers for Sunday’s game, topping 4,492,000 for the Americans’ 0-0 group-stage draw against Sweden in 2015. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 84,000 viewers online, the second-most streamed Women’s World Cup match.

The first two U.S. matches averaged 3,975,000, up 2% from 3,902,000 from four years ago.

The U.S. has advanced to the knockout stage and will finish group play on Thursday against Sweden.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

