Sweden-Germany Sums

June 29, 2019 3:09 pm
 
Rennes, France

Sweden 1 1—2
Germany 1 0—1

First half_1, Germany, Lina Magull 2 (Sara Daebritz), 16th minute; 2, Sweden, Sofia Jakobsson 1 (Linda Sembrant), 22nd.

Second half_3, Sweden, Stina Blackstenius 2, 48th.

Shots_Sweden 12, Germany 13.

Shots On Goal_Sweden 6, Germany 6.

Yellow Cards_Sweden, Fridolina Rolfo, 56th.

Offsides_Sweden 1, Germany 3.

Fouls Committed_Sweden 8, Germany 6.

Corner Kicks_Sweden 3, Germany 5.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart, France. Assistant Referees_Manuela Nicolosi, France; Michelle O’Neill, Ireland.

A_25,301.

Lineups

Sweden: Hedvig Lindahl; Magdalena Eriksson, Nilla Fischer (Amanda Ilestedt, 66th), Hanna Glas, Linda Sembrant; Kosovare Asllani, Elin Rubensson (Nathalie Bjorn, 86th), Caroline Seger; Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Fridolina Rolfo (Lina Hurtig, 90th).

Germany: Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Carolin Simon (Leonie Maier, 44th); Sara Daebritz, Linda Dallmann (Dzsenifer Marozsan, 46th), Svenja Huth, Lina Magull; Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller (Lena Oberdorf, 69th).

