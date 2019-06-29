Sweden-Germany Sums

Rennes, France
|Sweden
|1
|1—2
|Germany
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Germany, Lina Magull 2 (Sara Daebritz), 16th minute; 2, Sweden, Sofia Jakobsson 1 (Linda Sembrant), 22nd.
Second half_3, Sweden, Stina Blackstenius 2, 48th.
Shots_Sweden 12, Germany 13.
Shots On Goal_Sweden 6, Germany 6.
Yellow Cards_Sweden, Fridolina Rolfo, 56th.
Offsides_Sweden 1, Germany 3.
Fouls Committed_Sweden 8, Germany 6.
Corner Kicks_Sweden 3, Germany 5.
Referee_Stephanie Frappart, France. Assistant Referees_Manuela Nicolosi, France; Michelle O’Neill, Ireland.
A_25,301.
Sweden: Hedvig Lindahl; Magdalena Eriksson, Nilla Fischer (Amanda Ilestedt, 66th), Hanna Glas, Linda Sembrant; Kosovare Asllani, Elin Rubensson (Nathalie Bjorn, 86th), Caroline Seger; Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Fridolina Rolfo (Lina Hurtig, 90th).
Germany: Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Carolin Simon (Leonie Maier, 44th); Sara Daebritz, Linda Dallmann (Dzsenifer Marozsan, 46th), Svenja Huth, Lina Magull; Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller (Lena Oberdorf, 69th).
