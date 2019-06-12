Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Swedish regions show support for 2026 Winter Olympics

June 12, 2019 5:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKHOLM (AP) — All three regions proposing to stage events at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Sweden have committed their backing for the bid for the first time.

With less than two weeks to go before the vote, the leaders of the executive councils in Stockholm, Jamtland and Dalarna have published a joint letter underlining their support for a bid that has struggled for political approval.

The regions highlight the “uniquely sustainable way” that an Olympics in Sweden would be delivered as well as providing an “opportunity to show the breadth and beauty of our magnificent country — and to increase awareness and interest in Sweden.”

The vote on June 24 is between bids from Italy, centered on Milan, and Sweden, which is using one Latvian sports venue. Both candidates were given extra time to secure elusive government backing.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.