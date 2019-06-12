Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee OL McBride giving up football for health reasons

June 12, 2019 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee freshman offensive lineman Melvin McBride says he’s giving up football due to health problems.

McBride tweeted Wednesday that football had changed his life and blessed him “in ways I could never imagine.” McBride added that “now God has a new journey for me.”

McBride was regarded as a consensus three-star recruit when he signed with Tennessee in February out of Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

He becomes the latest in a series of Tennessee offensive linemen to say they’re leaving the team for medical reasons since the end of last season. The others are Tanner Antonutti, Devante Brooks, Eric Crosby and Chance Hall.

Advertisement

Hall was the only lineman in that group who played at all for Tennessee last season.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.