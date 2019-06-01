Listen Live Sports

Texas Tech beats Dallas Baptist 3-2, makes final of regional

June 1, 2019 9:09 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Cameron Warren hit a two-run homer early, reliever Taylor Floyd pitched out of trouble twice during four-plus hitless innings and Texas Tech advanced to the championship of its home regional with a 3-2 win over Dallas Baptist on Saturday.

Floyd (5-3) coaxed inning-ending outs in the fifth and sixth with the tying run at third base and retired the last eight batters after a one-out walk in the seventh. The sidewinding right-hander struck out five.

The Red Raiders (41-17) are set to face the winner of an elimination game between Dallas Baptist (42-19) and Florida on Sunday night.

Warren’s second home run of the regional opened the scoring in the second, and Braxton Fulford gave Texas Tech a 3-0 lead with an RBI single.

Floyd replaced Colin Kilian with two outs in the fifth after Jimmy Glowenke’s run-scoring single pulled the Patriots within a run. Floyd hit Jackson Glenn to load the bases before getting Evan Sandmann on a bouncer to first.

In the sixth, Floyd hit Luke Bandy, who advanced to second on a groundout and stole third. Andres Sosa was called out on strikes when the home plate umpire ruled that he could have gotten out of the way of a pitch that hit him on the elbow. Augie Isaacson grounded out to first.

Jordan Martinson (8-4) allowed six hits, four walks and three runs with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

