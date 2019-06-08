Listen Live Sports

Thailand wins GolfSixes event on European Tour

June 8, 2019 3:21 pm
 
CASCAIS, Portugal (AP) — Thailand won a nearest-the-pin playoff against England to lift the trophy at the GolfSixes event on the European Tour in Portugal on Saturday.

Phachara Khongwatmai hit a shot to inside six feet to clinch victory with Thongchai Jaidee over English pair Tom Lewis and Paul Waring.

Thailand had beaten defending champion Ireland on Day 1 of the modified greensomes event as Jaidee made a hole-in-one on the final hole in the group stages.

On Saturday, Khongwatmai and Jaidee had a 3-1 win over Scotland in the quarterfinals and a 1-0 victory against Spain in the semifinals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports  

