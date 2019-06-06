The Latest: Djokovic reaches French Open semifinals

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

5 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open semifinals after beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Advertisement

The top-ranked Serb converted his second match point when the fifth-seeded Zverev put a backhand long.

Djokovic next plays No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria, last year’s runner-up.

Djokovic has won 15 Grand Slams but his only French Open title was in 2016, also the year he last reached the semis at Roland Garros.

___

4:30 p.m.

Dominic Thiem reached the French Open semifinals for the fourth straight year after beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Austrian, who was runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal, will next play top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

___

3:55 p.m.

Seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert has been presented with a special trophy for her achievements at Roland Garros.

The 64-year-old American was given the award by tournament director Guy Forget and French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, won the third of her titles at Roland Garros 40 years ago.

Another ceremony celebrating the 30th anniversary of Michael Chang’s French Open victory was being held later.

Chang’s victory at the age of 17 made him the youngest male player to win a Grand Slam title.

___

2 p.m.

The women’s French Open semifinal matches will be held Friday on Courts Suzanne Lenglen and Simonne Mathieu — the second- and third-largest courts at Roland Garros.

Organizers say they moved the matches to those courts in order to “give as many fans as possible the opportunity to attend” after rain washed out all of Wednesday’s play.

For 20 euros ($22.50) fans can watch unseeded American teenager Amanda Anisimova play eighth-seeded Ashleigh Barty and unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova take on No. 26 Johanna Konta.

The men’s semifinal matches will be on Court Philippe Chatrier, the largest court on the grounds.

___

1:25 p.m.

Ashleigh Barty reached the French Open semifinals for the first time by beating Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5.

Serving for the match for the second time on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the eighth-seeded Australian won when Keys put a forehand into the net.

The 23-year-old Barty will now play her first semifinal in a major tournament against unseeded American teenager Amanda Anisimova.

___

1:20 p.m.

American teenager Amanda Anisimova reached the French Open semifinals by upsetting defending champion Simona Halep 6-2, 6-4.

The 17-year-old Anisimova won on her first match point on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Anisimova will play her first major semifinal against either 14th-seeded Madison Keys or eighth-seeded Ashleigh Barty.

___

12:15 p.m.

A day after the full schedule was washed out by rain, the last two women’s quarterfinals at the French Open are under way at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Simona Halep is facing 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, and No. 8 seed Ash Barty is taking on No. 14 Madison Keys.

___

10 a.m.

After an entire day’s play was washed out, organizers at the French Open are optimistic that the four remaining quarterfinal matches will finally be played.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev on Thursday, while 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

If he takes the trophy, Djokovic would become only the second man in history to hold all four major titles at the same time on two separate occasions, joining Rod Laver.

Djokovic already accomplished the feat in 2015-16.

Women’s matches open play, with defending champion Simona Halep taking on 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Court Philippe Chatrier. The winner will play either No. 8 seed Ash Barty or No. 14 seed Madison Keys, who start play on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.