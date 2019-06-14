The Latest: Deputy taken to hospital after championship game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on an investigation into whether the president of the Toronto Raptors pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A California sheriff’s spokesman says a deputy involved in an encounter with the president of the Toronto Raptors complained of pain in his jaw and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said Friday that Raptors President Masai Ujiri hit the deputy with his arm on the side of his face as Ujiri shoved him to try to get onto the court after the Raptors won the NBA championship on Thursday in Oakland.

Kelly says Ujiri also shouted obscenities at the deputy.

He says the incident started when Ujiri tried to walk past the deputy, who was checking credentials.

Kelly says investigators are reviewing footage from body cameras worn by the deputy and other officers, the stadium’s surveillance video and cellphone video.

He says a report will be forwarded prosecutors who will decide whether to charge Ujiri.

Warriors fan Greg Wiener said the deputy didn’t ask for any credentials before putting his hand on Ujiri’s chest and pushing him. He says he did not see the deputy being hit in the face.

___

12:10 p.m.

A Warriors fan says he did not see the president of the Toronto Raptors strike a sheriff’s deputy in the face as the executive tried to enter the court after his team won the NBA championship in Oakland.

Greg Wiener, a 61-year-old season ticket holder, said Friday he was standing next to the deputy when the encounter occurred Thursday involving team President Masai Ujiri.

Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for a credential needed to enter the court.

Wiener said the deputy didn’t ask for any credentials before putting his hand on Ujiri’s chest and pushing him. Wiener says Ujiri shoved him back before bystanders intervened.

Wiener said he was not interviewed by authorities.

___

11:40 a.m.

The NBA and the Toronto Raptors say they are cooperating with California authorities investigating whether the team’s president pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after the team’s championship-clinching victory.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Friday the league is in contact with the Raptors and authorities while gathering more information.

Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle that team President Masai Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for a credential needed to enter the court.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and “struck our deputy in the face.”

The Raptors said in a statement to The Associated Press that the team is cooperating with authorities and looking into the incident. The team says it looks forward to resolving the situation.

___

10:20 a.m.

Authorities say they are investigating whether Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after his team won the NBA title in Oakland.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for his credential.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and “struck our deputy in the face.”

He says several bystanders intervened and Ujiri ultimately got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

A video of the altercation obtained by NBC Bay Area shows Ujiri and a deputy being held back courtside by bystanders.

Raptors spokeswoman Jennifer Quinn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

