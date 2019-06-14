Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Ex-NFL player will face new rape trial

June 14, 2019 2:25 pm
 
VISTA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a rape case against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

California prosecutors will retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on eight charges left undecided by the jury that convicted the former NFL player of rape.

The prosecution announced its decision Friday in San Diego County Superior Court in Vista.

The new trial has been scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

The 35-year-old Winslow was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

The jury deadlocked on remaining charges, including two counts of rape, and the judge declared a mistrial.

The judge denied a defense request that Winslow be released on $1 million bail and home confinement.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

___

7:41 a.m.

California prosecutors are expected to announce whether they will retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on eight criminal charges left undecided by the jury that convicted the former NFL player of rape.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday morning in San Diego County Superior Court in Vista.

The 35-year-old Winslow was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

The jury deadlocked on remaining charges, including two counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.

The judge declared a mistrial on those counts.

Defense attorneys could seek to have those counts dismissed. They have already indicated they will appeal the rape conviction.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

