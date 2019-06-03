The Latest: Khachanov reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Tenth-seeded Karen Khachanov pointed to his pregnant wife in the stands after beating No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The Russian told his support team in an on-court interview, “Let’s go for more.”

For a spot in the semifinals, Khachanov will face Dominic Thiem, last year’s runner-up.

___

9 p.m.

Tennis great Rod Laver is picking Novak Djokovic to win his fourth straight Grand Slam tournament, just ahead of 11-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal.

Laver says, “I’m probably favoring Novak at the moment and then Rafa.”

If Djokovic does win, he would become only the second man in history to hold all four major titles at the same time on two separate occasions — after Laver. Djokovic already accomplished the feat in 2015-16.

Laver remains the only man to have won all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year, in 1962 and 1969.

Laver says, “The clay court is probably one of the toughest ones for a player to win if they’re in line for winning a Grand Slam. You just have to be very fortunate and play your best tennis at the right time, no injuries, no sickness, no colds, over a nine-month circuit.”

___

8 p.m.

Amanda Anisimova is the youngest woman to reach the French Open quarterfinals in 13 years.

The 17-year-old American beat 137th-ranked Spanish qualifier Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0 in 69 minutes.

The last 17-year-old to go this far at Roland Garros was Nicole Vaidisova, who made it to the semifinals in 2006.

Marketa Vondrousova, who is 19, reached the quarterfinals a day earlier.

Anisimova’s quarterfinal opponent will be defending champion Simona Halep.

___

6:30 p.m.

Alexander Zverev has reached the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

The fifth-seeded Zverev rallied past ninth-seeded Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

It marked the third time in four matches that Zverev has dropped at least a set, having already survived two five-setters.

Playing the 16th Grand Slam tournament of his career, Zverev has never been past the quarterfinals.

Up next for Zverev is top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Also, defending champion Simona Halep routed 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 in 45 minutes.

Halep’s quarterfinal opponent will be Amanda Anisimova or Aliona Bolsova.

___

2:50 p.m.

Kei Nishikori completed a five-set win over two days to reach the French Open quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Japanese player overcame strong resistance from local favorite Benoit Paire to win 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Their fourth-round match had been suspended by darkness on Sunday, with Nishikori leading two sets to one.

Nishikori will next face defending champion Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

Paire saved two match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker to level at two sets apiece and led 5-3 in the decider but was ultimately undone by his own mistakes. The Frenchman finished with 79 unforced errors.

Nishikori broke back with a backhand winner and made the decisive break in the 11th game, sealing the match on his next service game when Paire sent a forehand return into the net.

___

2:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

Even Rafael Nadal never accomplished that.

Djokovic moved into the round of eight with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, saving the only break point he faced and compiling 31 winners to only 12 unforced errors.

The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won the championship in 2016.

Djokovic hasn’t dropped a set through four matches this year. But he also has not faced a seeded player yet.

His quarterfinal opponent will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev or No. 9 Fabio Fognini.

___

12:40 p.m.

Madison Keys and Ash Barty will face off in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

In wet conditions in Paris, the 14th-seeded Keys had no problem dealing with 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova and advanced to last eight for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The eighth-seeded Barty defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Kenin, a 20-year-old American, had upset Serena Williams in the previous round.

“I’m definitely happy I was able to close it out in two sets,” Keys said after Siniakova sent a final shot long on Court Suzanne Lenglen. “I love clay court and I love Paris, very happy to be here, so happy I get to play another match.”

Keys made it to the semifinals in Paris last year.

___

9 a.m.

Sofia Kenin will try to follow up her upset of Serena Williams at the French Open by reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 20-year-old American takes on No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia in the fourth round Monday.

Two other U.S. women also will be aiming to join Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals: Amanda Anisimova, 17, and Madison Keys, 24.

Keys, the runner-up to Stephens at the 2017 U.S. Open and a semifinalist in Paris last year, meets 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who is coming off the biggest victory of her career: She eliminated No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Anisimova plays 137th-ranked qualifier Aliona Bolsova of Spain.

In men’s action, No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. Djokovic can become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

___

