Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Mistrial on last counts in ex-NFL player trial

June 11, 2019 2:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the rape case against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. (all times local):

11:37 a.m.

A California judge has declared a mistrial on remaining counts against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after the jury that earlier convicted him of raping a homeless woman remained deadlocked on other charges.

The San Diego County Superior Court judge on Tuesday also denied a defense motion to dismiss the undecided allegations involving the alleged rapes of a hitchhiker and an unconscious teen.

Advertisement

On Monday, the jurors convicted Winslow of raping a 58-year-old woman and told the court they were deadlocked on the other charges.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The judge ordered them to return to deliberations, but the panel quickly informed the court Tuesday it was hopelessly deadlocked.

___

10 p.m.

A California jury that convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman has been ordered to keep deliberating after jurors told a judge they were deadlocked over eight other charges, including the rapes of two more women.

The judge ordered jurors to return Tuesday to San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a day after they handed down the verdict on one count of rape. Jurors also found Winslow guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women.

The two other counts of rape involve a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl in 2003.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Defense attorneys attacked the accusers’ credibility, noting inconsistencies in their stories. Prosecutors say the crux of their testimonies remained unchanged.

All five women testified during the nine-day trial.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.