Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Police: 4 shot at Raptors rally in Toronto

June 17, 2019 6:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors in Toronto (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Toronto police now say four people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors, and two people were arrested.

Police had initially said two people were shot.

Advertisement

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says four people suffered gunshot wounds Monday and that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Saunders says others suffered minor injuries as they tried to get away from the shooting.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

He asked for witnesses and people who might have video from the scene to come forward.

Saunders says the two people were arrested “with firearms.”

Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was a targeted attack or an act of terrorism.

___

4:40 p.m.

Toronto police say two people have been shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors. Two people have been arrested.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto’s mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.

___

4:20 p.m.

Police say there are reports of shots being fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto police tweeted there are reports of a woman being injured.

Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.

Some in the crowd have been seen running from the area.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.