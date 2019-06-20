Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Teen ump addresses fist fight at baseball game

June 20, 2019 9:22 pm
 
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on an adult brawl at a youth baseball game in suburban Denver (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

A 13-year-old umpire says his warning against both sides for using foul language prompted a fist fight between adults at a youth baseball game in suburban Denver.

Josh Cordova tells KUSA-TV that after the warning, the coaches “were getting into my face,” and the melee started soon after.

Video released by police shows men exchanging punches on the field during Saturday’s game in Lakewood. Five people have been cited so far for disorderly conduct.

Josh says that “maybe by issuing a warning everyone would just chill, take a step back and realize how stupid they were acting. … but (I) guess not.”

The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association announced Wednesday it has zero tolerance for such behavior and canceled the remaining games for both teams of 7-year-olds.

___

11:50 a.m.

The season is over for a group of young baseball players in Colorado because of a brawl that broke out among adults during a game.

The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association said Wednesday that it has zero tolerance for such behavior and canceled the remaining games for both teams of 7-year-olds.

Video released by police shows men exchanging punches on the field during Saturday’s game in suburban Denver.

Lakewood police are hoping it helps identify a man shown punching the side of another man’s head, knocking him to the ground.

Others have already been identified and cited for disorderly conduct.

Police spokesman John Romero says the fight broke out because some coaches and parents were angry with the umpire, who is 13.

