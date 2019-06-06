Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Braden Bishop on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Erik Kratz. Sent 2B Joey Wendle to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned OF Jim Adduci outright to Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Mike Dunn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Sent OF Charlie Blackmon to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment. Transferred LHP Harrison Musgrave to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated C Austin Barnes from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Will Smith to Oklahoma City (PCL)kill.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Andrew Lauderdale. Claimed OL Desmond Harrison off waivers from Cleveland.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Ka’John Armstrong.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Jordan Smallwood. Signed WR Jermaine Kearse.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released OL Andrew Peterson. Signed WR Ron’quavion Tarver and DL Trenton Thompson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Roman Polak and F Mattais Janmark to one-year contract extensions.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Portland Timbers M Sebastian Blanco and D Larrys Mabiala for violating heads to the face against the LA Football Club. Fined Atlanta United FJosef Martinez for simulation/embellishment against the Chicago Fire.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Named Debbie Williamson supervisor of women’s basketball officials.

COLONIAL STATES ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced Valley Forge will join the conference as a core member, effective July 1, 2020.

AUGUSTA — Announced the resignation of assistant men’s basketball coach Drew Gibson to take the same position at Navy.

BRADLEY — Named Halley Morell women’s golf coach.

ETSU — Announced sophomore QB Cade Weldon is transferring from Miami and junior QB Chance Thrasher from Coastal Carolina.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Jacob Mishkin men’s and women’s tennis coach.

NIAGARA — Signed women’s basketball coach Jada Pierce to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

