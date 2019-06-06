Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF DJ Stewart on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned INF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake. Announced RHP John Curtiss elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Braden Bishop on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Erik Kratz. Sent 2B Joey Wendle to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned OF Jim Adduci outright to Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Mike Dunn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Sent OF Charlie Blackmon to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment. Transferred LHP Harrison Musgrave to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated C Austin Barnes from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Will Smith to Oklahoma City (PCL)kill.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Ty France to El Paso (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Andrew Lauderdale. Claimed OL Desmond Harrison off waivers from Cleveland.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Ka’John Armstrong.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Jordan Smallwood. Signed WR Jermaine Kearse.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with QB Carson Wentz on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released OL Andrew Peterson. Signed WR Ron’quavion Tarver and DL Trenton Thompson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Roman Polak and F Mattais Janmark to one-year contract extensions.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Portland Timbers M Sebastian Blanco and D Larrys Mabiala for violating heads to the face against the LA Football Club. Fined Atlanta United FJosef Martinez for simulation/embellishment against the Chicago Fire.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Named Debbie Williamson supervisor of women’s basketball officials.

COLONIAL STATES ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced Valley Forge will join the conference as a core member, effective July 1, 2020.

AUGUSTA — Announced the resignation of assistant men’s basketball coach Drew Gibson to take the same position at Navy.

BRADLEY — Named Halley Morell women’s golf coach.

ETSU — Announced sophomore QB Cade Weldon is transferring from Miami and junior QB Chance Thrasher from Coastal Carolina.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Jacob Mishkin men’s and women’s tennis coach.

NIAGARA — Signed women’s basketball coach Jada Pierce to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

VANDERBILT — Named Carlos Daniel men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

