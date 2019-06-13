Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Fernando Romero from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Ryan Eades to Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B-DH Kendrys Morales on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. and OF Mike Tauchman from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP George Kirby and LHP Brandon Williamson.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Justin Shafer from Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP Elvis Luciano on the 10-day IL. Acquired RHP Nick Kingham from the Pittsburgh for cash considerations. Transferred RHP Ryan Tepera to the 60-day IL. Signed RHPs Alek Manoah, Alex Nolan and Jackxarel Lebron; OF Will Robertson and SS Glenn Santiago to minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Carl Edwards, Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 10. Recalled LHP Tim Collins from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Mike Dunn from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Phillip Diehl to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Matt Beaty from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Corey Seager on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired UTL Brad Miller from the New York Yankees for cash.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Génesis Cabrera from Memphis (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Helsley on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHPs Tyler Dyson, Hunter McMahon, Davis Moore, Amos Willingham, Tyler Yankowsky and Dylan Beasley; SSs Jackson Cluff, J.T. Arruda, Junior Martina and Jack Dunn; Cs Andrew Pratt, Mason Doolittle and Allan Berrios; OFs Jake Randa and Kevin Strohschein; 3Bs Jake Alu and Jaylen Hubbard; 1B Parker Quinn; LHP Troy Stainbrook and 2B Anthony Gomez.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Colton Burns.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Zach Jemiola.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Daniel Williams. Released SS Tommy Anderson.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Trey Ganns.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Benjamin Dum. Released LHP Kelvin Rodriguez.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Re-signed F-C Megan Gustafson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB David Amerson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Jordan McCray.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Agreed to terms with CB Kenny Moore II on a four-year contract extension. Signed DE Obum Gwacham. Waived DT Chunky Clements.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Tre McBride and DT Kalani Vakameilalo. Waived LB Nick DeLuca and LS Christian Kuntz.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed K Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired TE Michael Roberts from Detroit for an undisclosed draft pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Mark Myers. Waived S John Battle.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Howie Roseman executive vice president/general manager, Max Gruder assistant director of pro scouting, Ameena Soliman player personnel coordinator and James Gilman quantitative analyst. Promoted Andy Weidl to vice president of player personnel, Ian Cunningham to assistant director of player personnel, Brandon Brown to director of pro scouting, Bryce Johnston to director of football administration, Katie David to football operations director, Casey Weidl to director of scouting operations, Matt Holland to senior pro scout, Chris Nolan to player personnel scout, and Ed Miller and Craig Blake to assistant equipment managers.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Mike Edwards.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Ryan Hewitt. Waived TE Keith Towbridge.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Cole Spencer and David Whittington to national scouts and Matt Evans to college scout-Southeast region. Named Harrison Ritcher college scout-Southwest region; Peter Picerelli and Ron Rose college scouts-Northeast region; Connor Barringer football strategy analyst and Tyler Claytor a scouting assistant.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Agreed to terms with F Kevin Porter on a one-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Acquired cash considerations from Florida to complete a previous trade. Traded F Matt Pohlkamp to Jacksonville to complete a previous trade.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Grace Cutler to a National Team replacement contract.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Ali Rogers to women’s assistant soccer coach. Named Shannon Murphy women’s assistant basketball coach.

KENTUCKY — signed men’s basketball coach John Calipari to a 10-year contract extension through 2029.

WASHINGTON — Named Elliott Cribby associate head baseball coach, pitching Coach and recruiting coordinator.

