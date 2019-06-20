Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Dwight Smith, Jr. from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Dan Straily for assignment. Placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed OF Jacob Scavuzzo to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Danny Farquhar.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 3B Yandy Diaz on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Daniel Robertson from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Nashville (PCL). Designated LHP Drew Smyly for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Locke St. John from Nashville. Recalled LHP Kyle Bird from Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Shafer to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Corbin Carroll; SS Glenallen Hill Jr.; C Oscar Santos, LHPs Blake Walston, Andrew Saalfrank and Nick Snyder; and RHPs Brennan Malone, Drey Jameson, Ryne Nelson, Conor Grammes, Bobby Ay and Austin Pope to minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Sean Newcomb on the 7-day IL. Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from Iowa (PCL). Designated LHP Tim Collins for assignment. Signed 2B Bryce Windham; 3B Ryan Reynolds; INFs Jacob Olson and Grayson Byrd; LHPs Bryan King, Adam Laskey and Davidjohn Herz; OFs Manny Collier, Zac Taylor, Nelson Maldonado and Darius Hill; and RHPs Cayne Ueckert; Chris Kachmar, Alex Moore, Tanner Dalton, Hunter Bigge, Brad Deppermann, Josh Burgmann and Chris Clarke to minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF Trevor Story on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Brendan Rogers from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Peter O’Brien to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernández. Named Phil Regan interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones interim bullpen coach and Jeremy Accardo pitching strategist.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent LHP Adam Morgan to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Jase Bowen and RHP Ryan Harbin to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (PCL). Removed INF Yairo Muñoz from the paternity list and placed him on the restricted list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Chris Wright; Cs Brandon Martorano and Matt Malkin; 1B Garrett Frechette and Connor Cannon; 2B Carter Aldrete and Nolan Dempsey; SSs Dilan Rosario, Simon Whiteman and Jeff Houghtby; 3B Jorge Samuel and Tyler Wyatt; OFs Grant McCray, Armani Smith, Harrison Freed, Najee Gaskins and Javeyan Williams; and RHPs Nick Morreale, Cole Waites, Kanoa Pagan, Taylor Rashi, Evan Lumbert, Nick Avila, Brooks Crawford and Justin Crump to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Returned RHP Austin Voth to Fresno (PCL). Signed RHP Jackson Rutledge to a minor league contract.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Dustin Hurlbutt.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Sold the contract of RHP Nick Belzer to the Milwaukee Brewers.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Claimed LHP Will Solomon off waivers from Fargo-Moorhead.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Alec Asher to Uni-President (China). Signed OF D’Arby Myers. Released INF Mike Olt.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed OF Dario Pizzano.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

BASKETBALL

USA BASKETBALL — Named Dan Hughes, Cheryl Reeve and Jen Rizzotti assistant women’s national team coaches.

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded the 41st pick in Thursday’s draft to Golden State for a 2024 second-round pick and cash.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Duke Shelley.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Alex Edler to a two-year contract extension.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Connor Doherty to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Christa Saunders assistant swimming and diving coach.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Rob DiToma baseball coach.

