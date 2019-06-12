Listen Live Sports

Tigers 3, Royals 2

June 12, 2019 11:40 pm
 
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 2 2 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 0
C.Stwrt lf 3 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 5 0 2 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 1 Soler dh 5 0 2 2
Dixon 1b 3 0 0 1 Gterrez 3b 2 0 1 0
Joh.Hck c 4 1 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0
Ro.Rdri 2b 4 0 1 1 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0
G.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Gore rf 3 0 0 0
D.Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 35 2 8 2
Detroit 100 100 010—3
Kansas City 001 010 000—2

LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 11. 2B_C.Stewart (13), Castellanos (21), Joh.Hicks (10), Ro.Rodriguez (11), G.Beckham (7), Merrifield (16), Soler (17), B.Hamilton (6). SB_Merrifield (10), A.Gordon (4), Mondesi (26), Gore (8). SF_Mi.Cabrera (3), Dixon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 5 6 2 2 2 6
Ramirez W,3-0 2 1 0 0 2 2
Jimenez H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene S,20-21 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Duffy 7 4 2 2 2 7
Diekman L,0-3 1 1 1 1 2 2
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Norris (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Alan Porter; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:46. A_19,870 (37,903).

