Tigers 3, Royals 2

|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Jones cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gterrez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdri 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gore rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Detroit
|100
|100
|010—3
|Kansas City
|001
|010
|000—2
LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 11. 2B_C.Stewart (13), Castellanos (21), Joh.Hicks (10), Ro.Rodriguez (11), G.Beckham (7), Merrifield (16), Soler (17), B.Hamilton (6). SB_Merrifield (10), A.Gordon (4), Mondesi (26), Gore (8). SF_Mi.Cabrera (3), Dixon (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Ramirez W,3-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Jimenez H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene S,20-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Duffy
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Diekman L,0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Norris (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Alan Porter; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_2:46. A_19,870 (37,903).
