Tigers 3, Royals 2

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Jones cf 2 2 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 5 0 2 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 1 Soler dh 5 0 2 2 Dixon 1b 3 0 0 1 Gterrez 3b 2 0 1 0 Joh.Hck c 4 1 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdri 2b 4 0 1 1 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 G.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Gore rf 3 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 35 2 8 2

Detroit 100 100 010—3 Kansas City 001 010 000—2

LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 11. 2B_C.Stewart (13), Castellanos (21), Joh.Hicks (10), Ro.Rodriguez (11), G.Beckham (7), Merrifield (16), Soler (17), B.Hamilton (6). SB_Merrifield (10), A.Gordon (4), Mondesi (26), Gore (8). SF_Mi.Cabrera (3), Dixon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Norris 5 6 2 2 2 6 Ramirez W,3-0 2 1 0 0 2 2 Jimenez H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1 Greene S,20-21 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kansas City Duffy 7 4 2 2 2 7 Diekman L,0-3 1 1 1 1 2 2 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Norris (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Alan Porter; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:46. A_19,870 (37,903).

