Tigers 9, Rays 6

June 4, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Tampa Bay Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Diaz 1b 4 1 0 0 Goodrum ss 5 2 3 0
Av.Grci dh 4 1 1 2 C.Stwrt lf 5 1 1 1
Meadows lf 3 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 2 1 0
Arroyo 3b 3 1 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 3 5
Adames ss 4 1 2 4 G.Bckhm pr-dh 1 1 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 1 3 2
Heredia rf 3 0 2 0 Ro.Rdri 2b 3 0 0 0
Choi ph 1 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0
Rbrtson 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0
B.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 37 9 12 8
Tampa Bay 002 000 040—6
Detroit 100 050 30x—9

E_Zunino (3), Robertson (5). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 7. 2B_Meadows (10), Mi.Cabrera (9). 3B_D.Lugo (1). HR_Av.Garcia (11), Adames (5), Mi.Cabrera (3). SB_Goodrum (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell L,3-5 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 8
Wood 2 2-3 4 3 2 0 2
Kolarek 1 1 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Carpenter W,1-2 7 7 2 2 0 3
Jimenez 2-3 0 2 2 2 0
Farmer 1-3 1 2 2 0 0
Greene S,19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Farmer (Arroyo). WP_Snell 2.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_15,420 (41,297).

