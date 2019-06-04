Tigers 9, Rays 6

Tampa Bay Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Y.Diaz 1b 4 1 0 0 Goodrum ss 5 2 3 0 Av.Grci dh 4 1 1 2 C.Stwrt lf 5 1 1 1 Meadows lf 3 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 2 1 0 Arroyo 3b 3 1 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 3 5 Adames ss 4 1 2 4 G.Bckhm pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 1 3 2 Heredia rf 3 0 2 0 Ro.Rdri 2b 3 0 0 0 Choi ph 1 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Rbrtson 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 B.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 37 9 12 8

Tampa Bay 002 000 040—6 Detroit 100 050 30x—9

E_Zunino (3), Robertson (5). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 7. 2B_Meadows (10), Mi.Cabrera (9). 3B_D.Lugo (1). HR_Av.Garcia (11), Adames (5), Mi.Cabrera (3). SB_Goodrum (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell L,3-5 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 8 Wood 2 2-3 4 3 2 0 2 Kolarek 1 1 0 0 1 1 Detroit Carpenter W,1-2 7 7 2 2 0 3 Jimenez 2-3 0 2 2 2 0 Farmer 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 Greene S,19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Farmer (Arroyo). WP_Snell 2.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_15,420 (41,297).

