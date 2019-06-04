Tigers 9, Rays 6

|Tampa Bay
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Diaz 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Av.Grci dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|C.Stwrt lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Arroyo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|G.Bckhm pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ro.Rdri 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|8
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|040—6
|Detroit
|100
|050
|30x—9
E_Zunino (3), Robertson (5). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 7. 2B_Meadows (10), Mi.Cabrera (9). 3B_D.Lugo (1). HR_Av.Garcia (11), Adames (5), Mi.Cabrera (3). SB_Goodrum (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell L,3-5
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|8
|Wood
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|Carpenter W,1-2
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Jimenez
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Farmer
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Greene S,19-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Farmer (Arroyo). WP_Snell 2.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:03. A_15,420 (41,297).
