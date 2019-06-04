Tigers 9, Rays 6

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Garcia dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.356
|Arroyo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.253
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Robertson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|2
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Stewart lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Castellanos rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.293
|1-Beckham pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Rodriguez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|8
|3
|11
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|040—6
|9
|2
|Detroit
|100
|050
|30x—9
|12
|0
a-singled for Heredia in the 9th. b-flied out for Robertson in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
E_Zunino (3), Robertson (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 7. 2B_Meadows (10), Cabrera (9). 3B_Lugo (1). HR_Garcia (11), off Carpenter; Adames (5), off Farmer; Cabrera (3), off Snell. RBIs_Garcia 2 (27), Adames 4 (17), Stewart (21), Cabrera 5 (27), Lugo 2 (6). SB_Goodrum (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Garcia, Arroyo); Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Dixon, Beckham 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Robertson, Diaz, Dixon, Stewart. GIDP_Kiermaier.
DP_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Goodrum, Dixon).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|8
|95
|3.68
|Wood
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|40
|2.50
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.35
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carpenter
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|84
|6.23
|Jimenez
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|25
|4.81
|Farmer
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|5.09
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.08
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-2. HBP_Farmer (Arroyo). WP_Snell 2. PB_Zunino (2).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:03. A_15,420 (41,297).
