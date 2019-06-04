Tigers 9, Rays 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .245 Garcia dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .300 Meadows lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .356 Arroyo 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Adames ss 4 1 2 4 0 0 .253 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Heredia rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250 a-Choi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Robertson 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .204 b-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 34 6 9 6 2 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .244 Stewart lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .239 Castellanos rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .263 Cabrera dh 4 1 3 5 0 1 .293 1-Beckham pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .221 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Lugo 3b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .256 Rodriguez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .179 Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Totals 37 9 12 8 3 11

Tampa Bay 002 000 040—6 9 2 Detroit 100 050 30x—9 12 0

a-singled for Heredia in the 9th. b-flied out for Robertson in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

E_Zunino (3), Robertson (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 7. 2B_Meadows (10), Cabrera (9). 3B_Lugo (1). HR_Garcia (11), off Carpenter; Adames (5), off Farmer; Cabrera (3), off Snell. RBIs_Garcia 2 (27), Adames 4 (17), Stewart (21), Cabrera 5 (27), Lugo 2 (6). SB_Goodrum (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Garcia, Arroyo); Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Dixon, Beckham 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Robertson, Diaz, Dixon, Stewart. GIDP_Kiermaier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Goodrum, Dixon).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 8 95 3.68 Wood 2 2-3 4 3 2 0 2 40 2.50 Kolarek 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.35 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carpenter 7 7 2 2 0 3 84 6.23 Jimenez 2-3 0 2 2 2 0 25 4.81 Farmer 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 14 5.09 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.08

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-2. HBP_Farmer (Arroyo). WP_Snell 2. PB_Zunino (2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_15,420 (41,297).

