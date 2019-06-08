Tigers 9, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Stwrt lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cstllns rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo pr-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Bckhm 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones cf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|38
|9
|15
|9
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|010—3
|Detroit
|031
|010
|04x—9
DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 11. 2B_J.Polanco (18), Goodrum (13), H.Castro (2), G.Beckham (6). 3B_D.Lugo (2). HR_Cruz (10), C.Stewart (5), J.Jones 2 (8). SB_Goodrum (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gibson L,6-3
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|Eades
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Magill
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Detroit
|Farmer
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Ramirez W,2-0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Alcantara H,8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hardy H,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Magill (Beckham).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:14. A_26,818 (41,297).
