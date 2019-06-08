Tigers 9, Twins 3

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler rf 2 2 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 3 1 1 1 Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 Cstllns rf 5 1 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 2 0 Gnzalez lf 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo pr-dh 1 1 1 1 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 5 0 2 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 H.Cstro 3b 5 0 2 1 J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 G.Bckhm 2b 4 1 2 0 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 Greiner c 3 2 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 2 3 5 Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 38 9 15 9

Minnesota 101 000 010—3 Detroit 031 010 04x—9

DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 11. 2B_J.Polanco (18), Goodrum (13), H.Castro (2), G.Beckham (6). 3B_D.Lugo (2). HR_Cruz (10), C.Stewart (5), J.Jones 2 (8). SB_Goodrum (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gibson L,6-3 5 8 5 5 2 8 Eades 2 2 0 0 2 3 Magill 1 5 4 4 1 2 Detroit Farmer 2 2 1 1 1 4 Ramirez W,2-0 3 3 1 1 3 3 Alcantara H,8 2 0 0 0 0 2 Hardy H,4 1 1 1 1 0 0 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Magill (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:14. A_26,818 (41,297).

