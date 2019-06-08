Listen Live Sports

Tigers 9, Twins 3

June 8, 2019 7:36 pm
 
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 2 2 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 3 1 1 1
Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 Cstllns rf 5 1 1 0
C.Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 2 0
Gnzalez lf 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo pr-dh 1 1 1 1
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 5 0 2 1
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 H.Cstro 3b 5 0 2 1
J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 G.Bckhm 2b 4 1 2 0
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 Greiner c 3 2 0 0
J.Jones cf 4 2 3 5
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 38 9 15 9
Minnesota 101 000 010—3
Detroit 031 010 04x—9

DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 11. 2B_J.Polanco (18), Goodrum (13), H.Castro (2), G.Beckham (6). 3B_D.Lugo (2). HR_Cruz (10), C.Stewart (5), J.Jones 2 (8). SB_Goodrum (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson L,6-3 5 8 5 5 2 8
Eades 2 2 0 0 2 3
Magill 1 5 4 4 1 2
Detroit
Farmer 2 2 1 1 1 4
Ramirez W,2-0 3 3 1 1 3 3
Alcantara H,8 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hardy H,4 1 1 1 1 0 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Magill (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:14. A_26,818 (41,297).

