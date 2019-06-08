Tigers 9, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|J.Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.261
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|1-Lugo pr-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Dixon 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Beckham 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Greiner c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.170
|Jones cf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|38
|9
|15
|9
|5
|13
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|010—3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|031
|010
|04x—9
|15
|0
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 11. 2B_Polanco (18), Goodrum (13), H.Castro (2), Beckham (6). 3B_Lugo (2). HR_Cruz (10), off Hardy; Jones (7), off Gibson; Stewart (5), off Gibson; Jones (8), off Magill. RBIs_Polanco (33), Cruz (25), Cron (41), Stewart (22), Dixon (21), H.Castro (1), Jones 5 (20), Lugo (7). SB_Goodrum (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Gonzalez); Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Beckham, Greiner 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Beckham, Dixon).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 6-3
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|94
|4.14
|Eades
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|38
|0.00
|Magill
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|40
|6.60
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Farmer
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|36
|4.97
|Ramirez, W, 2-0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|64
|2.45
|Alcantara, H, 8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|4.34
|Hardy, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.94
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.04
HBP_Magill (Beckham).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:14. A_26,818 (41,297).
