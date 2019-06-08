Tigers 9, Twins 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .264 Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .336 Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .270 Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .274 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 J.Castro c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Totals 32 3 6 3 4 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .238 Stewart lf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .248 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 0 4 .261 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .299 1-Lugo pr-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .245 Dixon 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .302 H.Castro 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .290 Beckham 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234 Greiner c 3 2 0 0 2 2 .170 Jones cf 4 2 3 5 0 1 .250 Totals 38 9 15 9 5 13

Minnesota 101 000 010—3 6 0 Detroit 031 010 04x—9 15 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 11. 2B_Polanco (18), Goodrum (13), H.Castro (2), Beckham (6). 3B_Lugo (2). HR_Cruz (10), off Hardy; Jones (7), off Gibson; Stewart (5), off Gibson; Jones (8), off Magill. RBIs_Polanco (33), Cruz (25), Cron (41), Stewart (22), Dixon (21), H.Castro (1), Jones 5 (20), Lugo (7). SB_Goodrum (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Gonzalez); Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Beckham, Greiner 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Beckham, Dixon).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 6-3 5 8 5 5 2 8 94 4.14 Eades 2 2 0 0 2 3 38 0.00 Magill 1 5 4 4 1 2 40 6.60 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Farmer 2 2 1 1 1 4 36 4.97 Ramirez, W, 2-0 3 3 1 1 3 3 64 2.45 Alcantara, H, 8 2 0 0 0 0 2 31 4.34 Hardy, H, 4 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 4.94 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.04

HBP_Magill (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:14. A_26,818 (41,297).

