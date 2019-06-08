Listen Live Sports

Tigers 9, Twins 3

June 8, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .264
Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .336
Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .270
Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .274
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
J.Castro c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .238
Stewart lf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .248
Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 0 4 .261
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .299
1-Lugo pr-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .245
Dixon 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .302
H.Castro 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .290
Beckham 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234
Greiner c 3 2 0 0 2 2 .170
Jones cf 4 2 3 5 0 1 .250
Totals 38 9 15 9 5 13
Minnesota 101 000 010—3 6 0
Detroit 031 010 04x—9 15 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 11. 2B_Polanco (18), Goodrum (13), H.Castro (2), Beckham (6). 3B_Lugo (2). HR_Cruz (10), off Hardy; Jones (7), off Gibson; Stewart (5), off Gibson; Jones (8), off Magill. RBIs_Polanco (33), Cruz (25), Cron (41), Stewart (22), Dixon (21), H.Castro (1), Jones 5 (20), Lugo (7). SB_Goodrum (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Gonzalez); Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Beckham, Greiner 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Beckham, Dixon).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 6-3 5 8 5 5 2 8 94 4.14
Eades 2 2 0 0 2 3 38 0.00
Magill 1 5 4 4 1 2 40 6.60
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Farmer 2 2 1 1 1 4 36 4.97
Ramirez, W, 2-0 3 3 1 1 3 3 64 2.45
Alcantara, H, 8 2 0 0 0 0 2 31 4.34
Hardy, H, 4 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 4.94
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.04

HBP_Magill (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:14. A_26,818 (41,297).

