Tigers pitching prospect Mize has shoulder inflammation

June 14, 2019 6:48 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Tigers prospect Casey Mize is going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The team announced the move Friday, saying the Double-A right-hander had an MRI that was reviewed by Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Stephen Lemos. They agreed it showed some minor posterior shoulder inflammation.

Mize, taken by Detroit with the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, left his start Thursday for Double-A Erie after 2 1/3 innings. He’s been as good as advertised so far, going 8-0 with a 0.92 ERA this year across two minor league levels.

Mize threw a no-hitter in April in his Double-A debut.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

