Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers recall Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo

June 26, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have recalled infielder Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo.

Candelario, Detroit’s opening-day starter at third base, has hit just .179 in 42 games for the Tigers this season. He hit 19 home runs a season ago.

The Tigers hope Candelario can bring some stability to the infield. He was acquired in a 2017 trade with the Chicago Cubs and hit well for the remainder of that season, but he hasn’t been all that consistent with the bat since then.

Candelario is in Detroit’s starting lineup at third base for Wednesday night’s game against Texas.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.