Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

TNT uses UK feed for 1st half of Champions League final

June 1, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — TNT’s first Champions League final used a commentary team from Britain’s BT Sport during the first half Saturday rather than the international feed scheduled to air.

BT Sport’s commentary team of Darren Fletcher, Jermaine Jenas and Steve McManaman referred to upcoming programming slated to air on the network in Britain.

TNT used the international feed of Tony Jones and David Pleat in the second half.

“We had audio issues during the first half of the match. Our intention was always to take the world feed, which we applied at halftime,” Turner spokesman Nate Smeltz said in an email.

Advertisement

Champions League rights in the U.S. switched for the 2018-19 season from Fox to B/R Football, a venture of Turner Sports and Bleacher Report

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.