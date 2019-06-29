Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Toronto FC-United, Sums

June 29, 2019 10:23 pm
 
Toronto 1 0—1
D.C. United 0 1—1

First half_1, Toronto, DeLeon, 4 (Laryea), 19th minute.

Second half_2, D.C. United, Rooney, 10 (penalty kick), 90th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Laryea, 42nd; Chapman, 65th; DeLeon, 87th. D.C. United, Brillant, 53rd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Yusri Rudolf.

A_18,854.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow; Jay Chapman (Ayo Akinola, 67th), Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Jordan Hamilton, 90th), Liam Fraser, Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jacob Shaffelburg (Griffin Dorsey, 87th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara; Luciano Acosta, Russell Canouse, Chris McCann (Marquinhos Pedroso, 46th), Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura (Quincy Amarikwa, 81st), Zoltan Stieber (Chris Durkin, 66th); Wayne Rooney.

