Toronto FC-Whitecaps, Sums

June 1, 2019 12:31 am
 
Toronto 0 1—1
Vancouver 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Vancouver, Montero, 5 (penalty kick), 84th minute; 2, Toronto, DeLeon, 2 (Delgado), 90th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Moor, 45th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Michael Barwegen; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_21,083.

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga (Eriq Zavaleta, 32nd), Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Marky Delgado, Liam Fraser, Richie Laryea (Nick DeLeon, 49th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Terrence Boyd (Jordan Hamilton, 77th).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy, Scott Sutter; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom (Victor Giro, 90th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert (Felipe Martins, 70th); Fredy Montero, Lucas Venuto (Yordy Reyna, 62nd).

