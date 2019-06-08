Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Torrence, Todd take top NHRA qualifying spots

June 8, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Steve Torrence led Top Fuel and J.R. Todd was tops in Funny Car after qualifying Saturday at the NHRA Heartland Nationals.

Torrence, the defending champion and Top Fuel points leader, had a second run of 3.760 seconds at 325.45 miles per hour.

“I tell you what, probably all of the odds are against us,” he said. “It’s Topeka and I’ve never won here in Top Fuel and I’m hoping that we can get the monkey off our back and do some good here tomorrow.”

Torrence’s father, Billy Torrence, was second with a 3.765 at 323.58 mph.

Advertisement

Todd, the defending champion in Funny Car, earned his first No. 1 qualifying spot of the season after his run of 3.924 at 318.99 mph in Toyota Camry on Friday night stood remained the best. Tim Wilkerson, in a Ford Mustang, was second at 3.931 at 318.54.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.