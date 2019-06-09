Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Track body IAAF to rebrand as World Athletics

June 9, 2019 8:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — Track and field’s world governing body is to change its name from the IAAF to World Athletics.

The new name and logo will be introduced in October after one last edition of the world championships under the IAAF banner.

The IAAF has kept the same initials since it was founded in 1912 as the International Amateur Athletic Federation, but changed that to International Association of Athletics Federations in 2001 as track and field became more professionalized.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe says the rebranding is part of a plan to attract a younger audience.

Advertisement

IAAF leadership has faced criticism over its handling of widespread doping, especially in Russia, and allegations of corruption among its former leadership.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.