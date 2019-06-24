Listen Live Sports

Trial set to begin for former Baltimore Ravens running back

June 24, 2019 10:59 am
 
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A trial begins Monday for the Baltimore Ravens’ former starting running back Alex Collins on drug and weapons felony charges.

Collins is charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, as well as two misdemeanors.

Charging documents say Collins’ Corvette crashed into a tree while he was driving a passenger home from a party in March.

Police say they smelled marijuana, searched the car and found drugs and a gun. On a related search warrant, police say they found two more guns and ammunition in Collins’ home.

The Baltimore Sun reports Collins told police his friend was responsible for the drugs, but charges were dropped against the passenger.

Collins was released from the Ravens in March.

