Trinidad-United States Summary

June 22, 2019 9:56 pm
 
At Cleveland
Trindad 0 0—0
United States 1 5—6

First half_1, United States, Long 1 (Pulisic), 41st minute.

Second half_2, United States, Zardes 2 , 66th minute. 3, United States, Zardes 3 (Pulisic), 69th minute. 4, United States, Pulisic 1 (Morris), 73rd minute. 5, United States, Arriola 2 (Morris), 78th minute. 6, United States, Long 2. 90th minute.

Yellow cards_AJones, Tri, 40th; Cyrus, Tri, 58th; McKennie, US, 58th; JJones, Tri, 86th. Red cards_None.

Referee_Hector Martinez, Honduras. Linesmen_Walter Lopez, Honduras; Helpys Feliz, Dominican Republic.

A_23,921.

Lineups

Trinidad and Tobago_Marvin Phillip; Alvin Jones, Daneil Cyrus, Aubrey David, Neveal Hackshaw; Kevan George, Khaleem Hyland (Kevin Molino, 17th), Leston Paul; Nathan Lewis (Joevin Jones, 67th), Levi Garcia (Lester Peltier, 77th), Cardell Cato

United States_Zack Steffen; Nick Lima (Reggie Cannon, 84th), Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Tim Ream; Michael Bradley, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd (Jordan Morris, 61st), Gyasi Zardes (Jozy Altidore, 74th)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

