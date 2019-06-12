Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Troy promotes Brent Jones to athletic director

June 12, 2019 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has promoted Brent Jones to athletic director following his two-year stint as deputy director of athletics for external operations.

Jones, whose promotion was announced Wednesday, had overseen areas including marketing, communications, advertising and ticket sales. He served as the administrator for the baseball program and was in charge of football scheduling.

He replaces Jeremy McClain, who left after more than three years to take over the Southern Miss athletic program.

Jones previously worked as the senior associate AD for external affairs at Southern Miss following a five-year stint in various capacities with Georgia Southern’s athletic program.

Advertisement

At Troy, Jones has secured home-and-home football games with Mississippi State, Memphis, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky. He also scheduled guarantee games against Clemson, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kansas State.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.