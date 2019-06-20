Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trump to consider inviting Raptors ‘if they’d like to do it’

June 20, 2019 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll consider inviting the NBA champion Toronto Raptors to the White House “if they’d like to do it.”

Asked whether he’d invite the Canadian team, Trump said Thursday that he hadn’t thought about it. Trump said the Raptors played “phenomenal basketball” to win the team’s first NBA title by defeating the Golden State Warriors. Trump says “if they’d like to do it, we’ll think about that.”

The once-routine White House visit by championship college and professional sports teams has become politically fraught under Trump, with some teams and individual athletes declining to make the trip. The Warriors avoided the White House while visiting Washington in 2018.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said during a radio interview Wednesday that he hadn’t heard anything about a White House visit.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.