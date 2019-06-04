Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Chris Davis from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Jon Jay to Birmingham (SL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Jefry Rodriguez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 3B Hunter Dozier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled 3B Kelvin Gutierrez from Omaha (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ricardo Volquez to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Kyle Dowdy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled LHP Brett Martin from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 10-day IL.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL). Reinstated OF David Peralta from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 2B Alex Blandino to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Brad Markey to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 3B Travis Shaw from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated INF/OF Jeff McNeil from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Raphael Gladu.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Nick Williams and LHP Cole Irvin to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to Amarillo (TL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released INF Steve Nyisztor.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Frankie Moscatiello.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Jose Ortega.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of LHP Darin Downs to Acereros de Monclova (Mexican).
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed OF Joe Benson and RHP James Dykstra.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF O’Koyea Dickson.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B/OF Ryan Kirby. Released INF Rafael Valera.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Mitch McIntyre.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released INF Shane Cooper.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Harvey and 1B Mikael Mouges.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Gerald McCoy to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Abu Conteh.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Chicago F Curtis McKenzie one game.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Cam McGuire public relations and social media coordinator.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Named Kevin Warren commissioner, effective Sept. 16.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Named Jim Schaus commissioner.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Lorenzo Ward defensive coordinator.
HIGH POINT — Named Chelsea Banbury women’s basketball coach.
