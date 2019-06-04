Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Chris Davis from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Jon Jay to Birmingham (SL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Jefry Rodriguez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 3B Hunter Dozier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Recalled 3B Kelvin Gutierrez from Omaha (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ricardo Volquez to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Kyle Dowdy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 1. Recalled LHP Brett Martin from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL). Reinstated OF David Peralta from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 2B Alex Blandino to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Brad Markey to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 3B Travis Shaw from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated INF/OF Jeff McNeil from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Raphael Gladu.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Nick Williams and LHP Cole Irvin to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to Amarillo (TL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released INF Steve Nyisztor.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Frankie Moscatiello.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Jose Ortega.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of LHP Darin Downs to Acereros de Monclova (Mexican).

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed OF Joe Benson and RHP James Dykstra.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF O’Koyea Dickson.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B/OF Ryan Kirby. Released INF Rafael Valera.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Mitch McIntyre.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released INF Shane Cooper.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Harvey and 1B Mikael Mouges.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Gerald McCoy to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Signed DL Chase Winovich.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Abu Conteh.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Marc Crawford assistant coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Dan Lambert assistant coach.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Chicago F Curtis McKenzie one game.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Cam McGuire public relations and social media coordinator.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Named Kevin Warren commissioner, effective Sept. 16.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Named Jim Schaus commissioner.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Lorenzo Ward defensive coordinator.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named BJ Ivey men’s director of basketball operations.

HIGH POINT — Named Chelsea Banbury women’s basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Steve Hayn men’s assistant basketball coach.

